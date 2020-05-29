Patricia Louise "Pat" Watterson
1937 - 2020
Patricia "Patty" Louise Wyant Watterson, 82, of Parker, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020, at the Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Pat was born on Sept. 1, 1937, in West Monterey, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther McFadden Wyant.
She graduated from the former Parker High School.
She had worked for more than 20 years before retiring from the Office of Personnel Management in Boyers.
Pat was a regular attendee of the Park Hill Church of God in West Freedom.
Her two great loves were her children and her house. She willingly sacrificed anything for herself in order to provide whatever her children needed. Her house became the physical monument to her years of hard work and fierce independence.
Pat is survived by her five children, Jerry Lynn Cooper of Callensburg, Julie (Bill) Thompson of Depew, N.Y., Randy Lee (Karen) Watterson of Summerville, N.C., Richard Allen (Dale) Watterson of Nashua, N.H., and Michael Ray (Karen) Watterson of West Sunbury.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; six step- grandchildren; 23 great- grandchildren; one sister, Arlene (George) Saye of Parker; and his two brothers, William "Bill" Wyant of Parker, and Robert Wyant of Parker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and three brothers.
WATTERSON - Visitation for Patricia "Patty" Louise Wyant Watterson, who died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker. Guidelines by the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health are in place, due to Covid-19. Masks must be worn and no more than 25 people in the funeral home must be observed.
A private family funeral will be held Saturday at the Park Hill Church of God, Lime Plant Road, Parker.
Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery in Parker.
Please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
MAY
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
MAY
30
Funeral
Park Hill Church of God
Funeral services provided by
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc. Parker - Parker
201 S. Wayne Street
Parker, PA 16049
724.791.2484
