Patricia Lucille Snow, 62, of West Sunbury passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence.
Patricia was born on Feb. 14, 1958, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Jerry Oliver Simons and the late Patricia Lee Mekruit Simons.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Leroy F. Snow, whom she married Aug. 5, 1995; two daughters, Penny Geibel of Karns City, and Benji Snow of Butler; one son, Robert (Melissa) Stephens of West Sunbury; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Patricia is also survived by one sister, Janet Simons (Richard "Marv" Fair) of Butler.
Patricia was preceded in death by two sons, Kyle Snow and Tony Snow; one daughter, Candice Stephens; and her aunt, Joan M. Mekruit.
SNOW - Visitation and services will be private for Patricia Lucille Snow, who died Monday, March 30, 2020.
Private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020