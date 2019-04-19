Patricia M. Cather, 85, passed away on Thursday while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields, where she was a resident.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Cather.
Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Roberta Sedoris Morrow.
Patricia was a member of the English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.
She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She treasured the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Questiaux of Wattersonville, Pa.; three sons, Mark (Vicki) Cather of Huntsville, Ala., Dan (Lori) Cather of Cranberry Township, and Dean (Jennifer) Cather of Harrisburg; and seven grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David.
CATHER - Services for Patricia M. Cather, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held privately by her family.
She will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery in Beaver County.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Patricia's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019