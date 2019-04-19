Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia M. Cather. View Sign

Patricia M. Cather, 85, passed away on Thursday while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields, where she was a resident.

Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Roberta Sedoris Morrow.

Patricia was a member of the English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.

She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She treasured the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Questiaux of Wattersonville, Pa.; three sons, Mark (Vicki) Cather of Huntsville, Ala., Dan (Lori) Cather of Cranberry Township, and Dean (Jennifer) Cather of Harrisburg; and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David.

CATHER - Services for Patricia M. Cather, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held privately by her family.

She will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery in Beaver County.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Patricia's family at



Patricia M. Cather, 85, passed away on Thursday while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields, where she was a resident.Born Jan. 8, 1934, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Roberta Sedoris Morrow.Patricia was a member of the English Lutheran Church in Zelienople.She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She treasured the time she spent with her family.She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Questiaux of Wattersonville, Pa.; three sons, Mark (Vicki) Cather of Huntsville, Ala., Dan (Lori) Cather of Cranberry Township, and Dean (Jennifer) Cather of Harrisburg; and seven grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, David.CATHER - Services for Patricia M. Cather, who died Thursday, April 18, 2019, will be held privately by her family.She will be laid to rest at North Sewickley Cemetery in Beaver County.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Patricia's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Boylan Funeral Home

324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

724-452-8005 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close