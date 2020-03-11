Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 (208)-853-3131 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bowman Funeral Parlor 10254 W Carlton Bay Dr Garden City , ID 83714 View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Whitney Baptist Church 2309 W. Dorian St. Boise , ID View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Whitney Baptist Church 2309 W. Dorian St. Boise , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Mary Kimball passed away March 2, 2020.

Patty was born Feb. 28, 1954 in Butler to Thomas and Mabel Gerstner.

She graduated from Butler High School in 1972.

She grew up in Butler until she was 19 and then her marriage to her first husband took her to many places over a period of 20 years. She lived in New York, Rhode Island, Oregon, Ohio and Illinois, and in 1991, they moved to Boise, Idaho.

The joy of Patty's life was raising her children, Emily, Laura, Phillip and Katie. She homeschooled and was a full-time wife and mother.

The marriage ended in 1992, which sent her out into the workforce, where she landed a job at Ore-Ida for five years. During that time, a coworker introduced her, via a blind date, to Steve Kimball on Nov. 13, 1992. He became her Idaho man. They dated for 18 months and decided to get married on May 13, 1994, when she was able to welcome Adam Kimball into her life and then the birth of their son, Jon Michael Kimball. At this time, she would say her life really took off and became full, complete and joyous.

Over the past 25-plus years, the love of her life introduced her to many areas of Idaho, such as outdoor living, adventures, dirt roads, Corvettes and just a thrill for the enjoyment of life.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Thomas and Mabel Gerstner; her sister, Myra Gerstner; and an infant brother, Michael.

She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Steve; her daughters, Emily Austin, Laura and her son-in-law, Jeremy Minnich, and Katie and her son-in-law, Mike Smith; her sons, Phillip Ramsey, Adam and her daughter-in-law, Jenni Kimball, and Jon and her daughter-in-law, Crystal Kimball; her grandchildren, Connor and Quinn Austin, Elizabeth and Sage Minnich, Owen Ramsey, Aubrey and Theodore Smith, Alice Kimball and Arlo Kimball; eight sisters; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

KIMBALL - A visitation for Patricia Mary Kimball, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay, Garden City, Idaho.

A funeral service will be held at noon Friday with a visitation held one hour before the service at Whitney Baptist Church, 2309 W. Dorian St., Boise, Idaho.

