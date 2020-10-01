Patricia Ordy, 79, of Butler passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on the evening of Sept. 28, 2020.
Patricia was born on July 29, 1941, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Armstrong.
She was a compassionate and selfless person, who greatly enjoyed quilting, crafting, painting and reading. She loved her grandchildren immensely, and was an avid supporter of all of their endeavors.
She was also a lifelong devout practitioner of the Catholic faith and steadfast follower of God, Jesus and the Blessed Mother.
She was an enthusiastic and active member of the St. Fidelis Church, and devoted much of her time and energy to volunteering at Compeer, a local mental health organization, and helping others in any way that she could.
Patricia lived a full and happy life in Butler, with her husband of 57 years, Richard Ordy.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; her four children, Michael Ordy, Michelle and her husband, Gregory Klann, Stacie and her husband, Richard Ridilla, and Marianne Ordy; her brother, Brian Armstrong and his wife, Cheryl; her sister-in-law, Kathy Armstrong; six grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Armstrong.
ORDY - A Mass of Christian burial for Patricia Ordy, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Fidelis Roman Catholic Church, 125 Buttercup Road, Meridian.
Inurnment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Butler.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
