Patricia R. Clifford, 89, of Middlesex Township, passed away on Thursday.
Born on July 17, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Florence Jack and Gertrude Metzler Miller.
A longtime and active parishioner of Holy Sepulcher Church, Patricia's life revolved around her children, grandchildren and family.
She was the loving mother of Brian (Diana) Clifford, Greg (Brenda) Clifford, Mike (Lynn) Clifford, Tim (Linda) Clifford and Sharon (Chuck) Johnson.
She was also the dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John W. "Jack" Clifford; one son, Jack (Jill) Clifford; and four siblings, Joe, Paul, Coreen and Janie.
CLIFFORD - Friends of Patricia R. Clifford, who died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.
Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 6, 2019