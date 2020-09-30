Patricia Everhart Seeman, 90, of Peachtree City, Ga., formerly of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born June 27, 1930, in Uniontown, the daughter of Albert Joseph Everhart and Mary Rice Everhart.
Pat was a graduate of Uniontown High School with the Class of 1948.
She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and family, delivering for Meals on Wheels and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Pat's memory are her loving family of two sons, Paul R. "Rick" Seeman III of Peachtree City, Ga., and James (Jim) Seeman of Butler; two daughters, Sandra (Sandy) Hudson and her husband, David, of Springfield, Va., and Patricia "Tricia" Laskey and her husband, John, of Peachtree City, Ga.; and six grandchildren, Jamie Hudson (Luis), Craig Hudson (Lindsay), Ryan (Savanna) Laskey, Tyler (Laura) Laskey, Zach (Arianna) Laskey and Leah Laskey.
She had four great- grandchildren, Rydon Norris, Addie and Ellie Laskey, and Max Laskey, and a fifth great-grandchild, Ben Laskey, due in November; three sisters-in-law, Suzy King, Paulette Price (Rob) and Alice Everhart; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Seeman Jr.; four brothers, A.J. Everhart Jr., James Everhart, William Everhart and Richard Everhart; and two sisters, Mary Adelaide Everhart and Victoria Brown.
SEEMAN - Arrangements have been entrusted to Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home & Crematories, 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, where family and friends of Patricia Everhart Seeman, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Third Presbyterian Church, followed by a service celebrating Pat's life at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ron Johnson officiating.
Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Third Presbyterian Church, 425 Union St., Uniontown, PA 15401, or the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org
for Alzheimer's and dementia research.
Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at www.adferguson.com
.