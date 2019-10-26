Patricia Shearer, 81, of Cabot passed away Oct. 24, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice.
Born March 18, 1938, in New Kensington, she was the daughter of Chester Helenski and Constance Yaworski Hobbins.
Pat had spent most of her life as an antiques dealer and had worked for Gulf Research and Dynamic Ceramics.
She enjoyed antiques, loved her dogs and cats, and garage sales and flea markets.
Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Hugh A. Shearer, whom she married Oct. 24, 1957; two daughters, Melissa (Bob) Phillips of Cabot, and Lynn (Kevin) Bullman of Butler, and her grandson, Daniel Bullman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Berniece Drake and Regina Courson.
SHEARER - Friends of Patricia Shearer, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, will be received from 10:30 a.m. until noon Monday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at noon Monday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating.
Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society 1015, Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019