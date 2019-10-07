Patricia Shibata, 71, of California passed away peacefully on Sept. 3, 2019, at Redlands Community Hospital.

She was born on March 30, 1948, in Butler to John and Mary Furka.

Pat attended and graduated from Karns City High School in 1966. She attended Slippery Rock University and graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education in 1971. She attended Cal Poly University and received her Master's Degree in educational multimedia in 1998. After teaching math, science and computers in Pennsylvania and California for over 30 years, Pat retired from the Fontana United School District in California in 2004.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Shibata; her brother, George Furka; her niece, Regina Wallace and family; and her nephew, Keary Furka and family.

Pat wished to be buried with her mother and father in Pennsylvania.

Burial for Pat Shibata who died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, will be private.



