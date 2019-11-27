Patrick Buzzard, 74, of Renfrew passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Lansing, Mich., and was the son of the late Samuel Edward Buzzard and Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard.
Patrick worked as a semi truck driver for Marmon-Keystone, where he retired in July of 2013.
He was a member of the Moose Lodge 64 and the Italian Society of Butler.
Patrick enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em, going to casinos, golfing, fishing, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, which he had done for the past 40 years.
Patrick is survived by his loving spouse, Connie, whom he married on Nov. 14, 1964; his son, Douglas Buzzard of Alexandria, Va.; two daughters, Lisa (Earl) Wong and Theresa Downs; five grandchildren, Breanna Wong, Benjamin Wong, Mitchell Wong, Lily Wong and Max Tuck; one sister, Pamela Stoops of West Sunbury; one brother-in-law, Frank Stoops; two sisters-in-law, Linda Heller and Cindy Tristani; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Edward Buzzard; his mother, Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard; and his brother-in-law, Larry Heller.
BUZZARD - Friends of Patrick Buzzard, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.
A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, and Lutheran Senior Life VNA, Western Pennsylvania, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019