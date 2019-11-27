Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Buzzard. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Buzzard, 74, of Renfrew passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Lansing, Mich., and was the son of the late Samuel Edward Buzzard and Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard.

Patrick worked as a semi truck driver for Marmon-Keystone, where he retired in July of 2013.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge 64 and the Italian Society of Butler.

Patrick enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em, going to casinos, golfing, fishing, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, which he had done for the past 40 years.

Patrick is survived by his loving spouse, Connie, whom he married on Nov. 14, 1964; his son, Douglas Buzzard of Alexandria, Va.; two daughters, Lisa (Earl) Wong and Theresa Downs; five grandchildren, Breanna Wong, Benjamin Wong, Mitchell Wong, Lily Wong and Max Tuck; one sister, Pamela Stoops of West Sunbury; one brother-in-law, Frank Stoops; two sisters-in-law, Linda Heller and Cindy Tristani; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Edward Buzzard; his mother, Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard; and his brother-in-law, Larry Heller.

BUZZARD - Friends of Patrick Buzzard, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.

A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, and Lutheran Senior Life VNA, Western Pennsylvania, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



Patrick Buzzard, 74, of Renfrew passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at his residence.He was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Lansing, Mich., and was the son of the late Samuel Edward Buzzard and Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard.Patrick worked as a semi truck driver for Marmon-Keystone, where he retired in July of 2013.He was a member of the Moose Lodge 64 and the Italian Society of Butler.Patrick enjoyed playing Texas Hold'em, going to casinos, golfing, fishing, and vacationing in Myrtle Beach, which he had done for the past 40 years.Patrick is survived by his loving spouse, Connie, whom he married on Nov. 14, 1964; his son, Douglas Buzzard of Alexandria, Va.; two daughters, Lisa (Earl) Wong and Theresa Downs; five grandchildren, Breanna Wong, Benjamin Wong, Mitchell Wong, Lily Wong and Max Tuck; one sister, Pamela Stoops of West Sunbury; one brother-in-law, Frank Stoops; two sisters-in-law, Linda Heller and Cindy Tristani; along with several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Edward Buzzard; his mother, Eleanor (Ferne) Buzzard; and his brother-in-law, Larry Heller.BUZZARD - Friends of Patrick Buzzard, who died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr officiating.A private burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.Memorials are suggested to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205, and Lutheran Senior Life VNA, Western Pennsylvania, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.