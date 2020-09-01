Patrick E. Williams, 55, of Butler, formerly of Mars, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home.
Born Aug. 9, 1965, in Butler, he was the son of Sandra Greynolds Meanor and the late Gerald J. Williams.
He was a 1983 graduate of Mars High School.
A house painter by trade, Patrick was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his mother, Sandra Meanor of Cranberry Township; a sister, Jill Williams of Cranberry Township; a nephew, Derek Howard; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a nephew, Dalton Lambing.
WILLIAMS - Arrangements are private for Patrick E. Williams, who died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
