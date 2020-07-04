1/
Patrick J. "Pat" Cooney
Patrick J. "Pat" Cooney, 83, of Gibsonia, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was the loving father of Carol Alpaugh and Patricia Wikert; the grandfather of Tianna, Taryn, Daniel and the late Douglas Wikert; and the brother of Dorothy Johnson, Rita Grubbs and Lucy Sinicki.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his constant companion his dog, Buddy.
Pat was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired Port Authority mechanic.
He was a Mason and belonged to the Etna Elks.
COONEY - Per his wishes, services are to remain private for Patrick J. "Pat" Cooney, who died Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Professional services were entrusted to Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox.
Please visit www.thomasmsmithfh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
