Patrick J. "Pat" Cooney, 83, of Gibsonia, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was the loving father of Carol Alpaugh and Patricia Wikert; the grandfather of Tianna, Taryn, Daniel and the late Douglas Wikert; and the brother of Dorothy Johnson, Rita Grubbs and Lucy Sinicki.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and his constant companion his dog, Buddy.
Pat was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a retired Port Authority mechanic.
He was a Mason and belonged to the Etna Elks.
