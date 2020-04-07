Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick Joseph "Pat" Murphy. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick Joseph Murphy passed away at his residence in Boyers on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was 67 years old.

Patrick was born on Nov. 10, 1952, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Joseph Patrick Murphy and Harriet Jane Stanchield Murphy.

In 1970, Patrick graduated from Campbellsport High School and then went on to serve in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War from 1970 until 1972. He was a sergeant in the 984th Land Clearing Co. He enjoyed attending his Army reunions and also his father's Army reunions, which included the famed 22nd Bomb Squad.

Following his military service, Pat worked as a heavy equipment operator and supervisor on various construction projects. For 34 years, Pat worked at the Mashuda Corp. in Cranberry, which led him to various projects. He worked on the West Virginia Interstate 64, Interstate 79, the new Pittsburgh Airport, the Beaver Valley Expressway, Route 51 (Fayette Mon Valley Express Way) and many others.

Outside of work, Patrick had a wonderful personal life. On July 31, 1988, he married the former Charlotte Ruth Huggins in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed many activities, such as spending time in his apple orchard, antiquing with his wife, tinkering with projects in the garage, building almost anything from scratch, and everything John Deere tractor. Most of all, he loved spending time with grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughter, Molly Marie (Frank) Wolfe of Chicora; two stepdaughters, Teresa (Alan) Johnson of West Virginia, and Dawn Wood of Remington, Va.; his stepson, Robert (Sherry) Huggins of Maidsville, W.Va.; two sisters, Kathy (Mezera) Murphy of Oshkosh, Wis., and Maureen (Paul) Mezera of Campbellsport, Wis.; his brother, Phillip (Sue) Murphy of Campbellsport; two grandchildren, Madison and Andrew; five stepgrandchildren, Justin, Jonathan, Ashley, Tyler and Shaylynn; and three great-grandchildren, Addie, Layla and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Danny and Bill Murphy; a son-in-law, John Wood; and a brother-in-law, Howard Mezera.

MURPHY - Due to the public health circumstances, the family of Patrick Joseph Murphy, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will hold a public visitation and service at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock, at a time to be later published in the Butler Eagle.

Interment will be at Slippery Rock Cemetery.







