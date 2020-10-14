1/
Patrick Joseph Murphy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Joseph Murphy, 67, of Boyers passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence.

Patrick served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, from 1970 until 1972. He was a sergeant in the 984th Land Clearing Co.

He enjoyed attending his Army reunions and his father's Army reunions, which included the famed 22nd Bomb Squad.

MURPHY - Patrick Joseph Murphy, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will have his cremated remains interred at 11 a.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Full military honors will be observed at his interment service at the cemetery. The public is invited to attend.

The family requests attendees wear face masks, and social distancing be observed.

Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Interment
11:00 AM
Slippery Rock Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock, PA 16057-1012
7247942830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved