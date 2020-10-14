Patrick Joseph Murphy, 67, of Boyers passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his residence.



Patrick served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War, from 1970 until 1972. He was a sergeant in the 984th Land Clearing Co.



He enjoyed attending his Army reunions and his father's Army reunions, which included the famed 22nd Bomb Squad.



MURPHY - Patrick Joseph Murphy, who died Sunday, April 5, 2020, will have his cremated remains interred at 11 a.m. Saturday at Slippery Rock Cemetery.



Full military honors will be observed at his interment service at the cemetery. The public is invited to attend.



The family requests attendees wear face masks, and social distancing be observed.



Arrangements were handled by Smith Funeral Home, Slippery Rock.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store