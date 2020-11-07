Patrick M. Szwez, 33, of Seven Fields passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home after losing his battle to addiction.
Born Jan. 22, 1987, in Hartford, Conn. He was a son of Nick and Diane (Boyle) Szwez.
Patrick was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School, and received a bachelor's degree from Ashford University. He received his insurance certification and had worked for State Farm and Allstate.
He was an avid sports fan, and had enjoyed playing disc golf and hockey.
Surviving are his parents, Nick and Diane Szwez of Seven Fields; two uncles, John W. (Karen K.) Boyle of San Diego, Calif., and Peter Szwez of Florida; and one aunt, Elena Boyle of Connecticut.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his uncle, Jerry Szwez.
SZWEZ - Friends of Patrick M. Szwez, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing and provide and wear a facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Oil Region Recovery, 701 Grant St., Franklin, PA 16323.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
