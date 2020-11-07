1/1
Patrick M. Szwez
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick M. Szwez, 33, of Seven Fields passed away Thursday evening, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home after losing his battle to addiction.

Born Jan. 22, 1987, in Hartford, Conn. He was a son of Nick and Diane (Boyle) Szwez.

Patrick was a graduate of Seneca Valley High School, and received a bachelor's degree from Ashford University. He received his insurance certification and had worked for State Farm and Allstate.

He was an avid sports fan, and had enjoyed playing disc golf and hockey.

Surviving are his parents, Nick and Diane Szwez of Seven Fields; two uncles, John W. (Karen K.) Boyle of San Diego, Calif., and Peter Szwez of Florida; and one aunt, Elena Boyle of Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and his uncle, Jerry Szwez.

SZWEZ - Friends of Patrick M. Szwez, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Services will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to current mandates and restrictions, everyone attending is to respect social distancing and provide and wear a facial covering.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Oil Region Recovery, 701 Grant St., Franklin, PA 16323.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved