Patrick O'Brien, 63, of Fenelton passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020.
He was born in 1956 in Butler, and was the son of his late parents, Joseph and Elizabeth O'Brien.
Patrick was known to have a great sense of humor and to often be extremely sarcastic.
Above all, he was loving, supportive and very hard working.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be forever missed.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Laura (Snyder) O'Brien.
He was the father of Joseph (Maura) O'Brien; and the grandfather of Callahan P. O'Brien.
Friends and family wishing to offer their condolences will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at his son's home.
Arrangements are entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020