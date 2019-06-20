Patsy A. Caputo of Butler, four days shy of his 92nd birthday, passed away Wednesday at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 23, 1927, in Butler, he was the youngest child of the late Frank and Margaret Caputo.
He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in World War II in the Occupation of Germany. His duties involved photographic surveys of occupied territory, including the Nuremberg War Crime Tribunals. This exposure to photography resulted in a lifetime passion, which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.
He was employed in the shear department of Pullman Standard until its closing in 1981.
Patsy was a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rose Marie (Maddalena) Caputo; one daughter, Linda Ames and her husband, Jeffrey, of Medina, Ohio; one son, David Caputo and his wife, Jeanne, of Venice, Fla.; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, Dr. Brian Caputo of Pittsburgh; one brother, Anthony Caputo of Butler; and one sister, Jeanette Hanrahan of Staten Island, N.Y.
CAPUTO - There will be no visitation for Patsy A. Caputo, who died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.
Burial will be in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA. 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019