Patsy Jo Fair, 50, of East Brady died unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in ACMH Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1968, in Somerset, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Albert Maurer.

Patsy was a housekeeper and nurse's aide for the last 14 years at Sugarcreek Rest, where she developed a fond relationship with her patients.

She attended St. Paul's Community Church in Chicora.

She enjoyed playing bingo, fishing and hunting.

Patsy will be forever remembered as having a big heart, and she loved helping people.

Patsy leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 15 years, Dave Fair; her son, Eric (Jessica) Lepley of Parker; her mother-in-law, Ruth Fair; and her uncle, Don "Duck" Fair.

She was preceded in death by her father.

FAIR - Family and friends of Patsy Jo Fair, who died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 832 East Brady Road, Cowansville.

Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Paul's Community Church, 2167 PA-268, Chicora, with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating.

Burial will follow in Fair Cemetery, Cowansville.

Family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Autism Society, 4340 East-West Hwy., Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.

