Patti Lee (Kartovicky) Hixson of Saxonburg passed away on Wednesday at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born Feb. 27, 1961, in New Kensington, and was the daughter of Thomas Kartovicky of Cheswick, and the late Sue (Hess) Kartovicky.
Patti was a graduate of Springdale High School.
She ran the Saxonburg Spartans for five years.
Patti was a homemaker, and "made our house a home." She road the MS 150 bike ride for 10 straight years.
She is survived by her husband, Dan Hixson, whom she married on April 5, 1986; one son, Troy S. Hixson; one daughter, Megan A. Hixson; two brothers, Thomas (Ann Marie) Kartovicky of Alpharetta, Ga., and Keith (Edie) Kartovicky of Tampa, Fla.; and one sister, Janet (Brian) Hyland of Trafford, Pa.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Shadyside Hospital, the Hillman Cancer Center and Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, for their compassion and excellent care.
HIXSON - Friends of Patti Lee (Kartovicky) Hixson, who died Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at noon Sunday at the funeral home with Pastor Barbara Stoehr of First United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019