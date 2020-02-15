Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul A. Nagy Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul A. Nagy Jr., 38, of Harrisville passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Paul was born March 14, 1981, in Butler, and was the son of Paul A. Nagy Sr. and Carmella DeAngello-Jesteadt.

Paul graduated from Franklin High School.

He was last employed at Grove City Pizza Hut as the assistant manager.

Paul was an amazing artist that loved to draw, and he also loved interior decorating. He was a kind, caring soul, a wonderful son, a loving brother and uncle, who would help anyone in need.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carmella DeAngello-Jesteadt of Harrisville; his sister, Kirstin Nagy of Florida; his grandmother, Bernadette DeAngello of Harrisville; his uncles, Michael DeAngello and Lou Anne DeAngello of Lyndora and Richard DeAngello of Harrisville; his nephew, Kase Cucuzza; his cousin, Gretchen DeAngello; and his half siblings, Benjamin, Alex and Thomas Nagy.

Paul was preceded in death by his father; and his grandfather, Actorina DeAngello Jr.

NAGY - Services for Paul A. Nagy Jr., who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, Clintonville, is handling the arrangements.

