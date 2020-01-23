Paul A. Ryan, 71, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
Paul was born May 4, 1948, in Oakland Township, Butler County. He was the son of the late James D. Ryan and Mary Patricia Oesterling Ryan.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served two tours in Vietnam.
He had been employed at Pullman-Standard until its closing, Barber Paving, and he retired from US Xpress Trucking.
Paul is survived by his wife, Cathy Truesdale Ryan, whom he married Feb. 12, 1969; his mother, Mary Patricia Ryan of Butler; three daughters, Karen (Robert) Towers of Volant, Diane Rock of West Sunbury, and Heather (Brian) McCormick of Butler; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three sisters, Kathleen Weber of Grove City, Linda (Don) Neff of Chicora, and Susan (Roger) Simpson of South Carolina.
In addition to his father, Paul was preceded in death by two brothers.
RYAN - The family of Paul A. Ryan, who died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 23, 2020