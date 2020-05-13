Paul C. "Corb" Gyger Jr., 73, of Amanda, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Fairfield Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 31, 1946, at his grandmother's house in Mars, and was the son of the late Paul C. and Betty (Burford) Sr.
After graduating from Mars Area High School in 1964, Corb joined the U.S. Navy, and was honorably discharged in 1968.
He graduated from Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics and became an aircraft mechanic for ABX Air, and retired in 2009.
He was a longtime member of Amanda Presbyterian Church, was a member of the Amanda Lions Club, past master of Amanda Lodge 509 F&AM and past president of the 13th District, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, and York Rite Masonic Bodies, Lancaster, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Casey Gyger; his children, Laura (Tony) Adams of Newark, Shelley (Khau) Tong of Lewis Center and Paul C. (Beth) Gyger III of West Chester; his grandchildren, Morgan, Jillian and Natalie Gyger, and Caroline and Benjamin Tong; his brother, John Gyger of Saxonburg; and a nephew, Jay Gyger of Saxonburg.
GYGER - The family of Paul C. "Corb" Gyger Jr., who died Monday, May 11, 2020, will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, Ohio.
A Masonic service will be performed at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Amanda Township Cemetery, where it will be live-streamed on the Taylor Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Amanda Lions Club, P.O. Box 441, Amanda, OH, 43102, or Amanda Lodge #509, P.O. Box 266, Amanda, OH 43102, or your favorite charity in memory of Corb.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 13, 2020.