Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul C. Walter. View Sign Service Information Bauer Funeral Home 515 N McKean St Kittanning , PA 16201 (724)-545-9464 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul C. Walter, 76, of Kittanning passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, to Paul M. and H. Pearl (Hankey) Walter.

Paul was raised in Templeton and graduated from Dayton High School in 1961. He also graduated from Allegheny Technical School in Pittsburgh.

He retired from Magnetics Inc., in Butler, with 33 years of service.

He was a member of the Armstrong County Mounted Posse and participated in the Centennial Pony Express Ride.

Paul is survived by his wife, Judith. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage, in which they traveled, played cards with friends and hosted many events at the log home that Paul and his family built. He is also survived by his three children who inherited Paul's unique sense of humor, love of ragged outdoor wear, duct tape and home improvement. Through it all, Paul was very supportive of Judy's odd work hours and her fundraising activities.

Paul's favorite sports are whatever his children or grandchildren are participating in, whether it is baseball, horseback riding or most recently Armstrong Arrows Hockey. He has enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith A. (White) Walter; one son, Mark Walter, and his fiancé, Amy Ward, of Tarentum; two daughters, Paula Walter and her companion, Dan, of Kittanning, and Kelly Quinnell and her husband, Curt, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Cory and Zane Walter, and Lance Quinnell; two brothers, Harold Walter and his wife, Rose, of Templeton and John A. Walter and his wife, Donna, of Medina, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Eleanor M. Walter, who passed away on May 13, 2016.

WALTER - Family and friends of Paul C. Walter, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean Street, Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his brother-in-law, the Rev. David Grissom, officiating.

Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Wayne Township.

Memorial contributions may be given to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201, or Barracuda Team, 117 Sloan Hill Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

A special thank you to Monarch Hospice, Dr. Philip Gelacek, Dr. Karla McCann and Linda Hutchinson.

To send a condolence to Paul's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit



Paul C. Walter, 76, of Kittanning passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born March 13, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, to Paul M. and H. Pearl (Hankey) Walter.Paul was raised in Templeton and graduated from Dayton High School in 1961. He also graduated from Allegheny Technical School in Pittsburgh.He retired from Magnetics Inc., in Butler, with 33 years of service.He was a member of the Armstrong County Mounted Posse and participated in the Centennial Pony Express Ride.Paul is survived by his wife, Judith. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage, in which they traveled, played cards with friends and hosted many events at the log home that Paul and his family built. He is also survived by his three children who inherited Paul's unique sense of humor, love of ragged outdoor wear, duct tape and home improvement. Through it all, Paul was very supportive of Judy's odd work hours and her fundraising activities.Paul's favorite sports are whatever his children or grandchildren are participating in, whether it is baseball, horseback riding or most recently Armstrong Arrows Hockey. He has enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends.Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judith A. (White) Walter; one son, Mark Walter, and his fiancé, Amy Ward, of Tarentum; two daughters, Paula Walter and her companion, Dan, of Kittanning, and Kelly Quinnell and her husband, Curt, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Cory and Zane Walter, and Lance Quinnell; two brothers, Harold Walter and his wife, Rose, of Templeton and John A. Walter and his wife, Donna, of Medina, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Eleanor M. Walter, who passed away on May 13, 2016.WALTER - Family and friends of Paul C. Walter, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean Street, Kittanning.Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with his brother-in-law, the Rev. David Grissom, officiating.Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Wayne Township.Memorial contributions may be given to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201, or Barracuda Team, 117 Sloan Hill Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.A special thank you to Monarch Hospice, Dr. Philip Gelacek, Dr. Karla McCann and Linda Hutchinson.To send a condolence to Paul's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.