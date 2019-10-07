Paul Carl Seufert, 62, of Mars passed away unexpectedly on Saturday evening, Oct. 5, 2019.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 25, 1956, he was the son of the late Paul and Stephanie Fisher Seufert.
Paul was an electronics technician for the U.S. Postal Service in Warrendale at the National Distribution Center.
Active in Masonic Orders, he was a member of John E. Mair Lodge #729 F.&A.M. in Mars, where he had served two terms as Worshipful Master. He also was a member of the Syria Shrine, Consistory and the Motor Corps, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree, the Knights of Mecca and also the Tarentum Order of the Eastern Star.
He enjoyed camping and motorcycle riding.
Surviving are his wife, Carla M. Prager Seufert, whom he married Sept. 11, 1975; two daughters, Margaret Dunbar (Joseph) of Allison Park and Stephanie Briere (Jonathon) of Mars; and his grandchildren, Selena, Blake, Samantha, James, Sophie, Gabrielle-Grace, Peyton, Jaxson and Lillion.
SEUFERT - Friends of Paul Carl Seufert, who died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 7, 2019