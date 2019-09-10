Paul D. Miller, 58, of Butler passed away on Saturday in the emergency room of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 23, 1961, in Butler, he was a son of the late David and Kathryn (Culbertson) Miller.
Paul worked as a welder for Robinson Industries in Zelienople for 15 years.
He enjoyed camping and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Denise M. (Hardy) Miller, whom he married Sept. 13, 1986; his son, David L. Miller of Butler; and one brother, Richard Miller of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
MILLER - Friends of Paul D. Miller, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019