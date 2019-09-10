Butler Eagle

Paul D. Miller

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathies to Paul Miller'e family. Mr. Miller..."
    - Vince and Elaine Santus
  • "To the Miller girls, Gene and I send our love and..."
    - Vickie Flinn-Rowe
  • "Paul was such a great man to work with. So sorry for your..."
    - Chris Chuba
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. I very much enjoyed talking..."
    - John, Amy,Tyler and Rob Young
  • "May we express our deepest sympathy to the families of..."
    - Michael Newcaster
Service Information
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-2123
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church
Carbon Center, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Wendelin's Cemetery
Carbon Center, PA
View Map
Obituary
Paul D. Miller, 58, of Butler passed away on Saturday in the emergency room of Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born June 23, 1961, in Butler, he was a son of the late David and Kathryn (Culbertson) Miller.
Paul worked as a welder for Robinson Industries in Zelienople for 15 years.
He enjoyed camping and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Denise M. (Hardy) Miller, whom he married Sept. 13, 1986; his son, David L. Miller of Butler; and one brother, Richard Miller of Butler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers.
MILLER - Friends of Paul D. Miller, who died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019
