Paul Daubenspeck Jr. slipped gently into the arms of Jesus on Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020, in Grove Manor Nursing Home. He was 93 years old.

Paul was born on Nov. 29, 1926, in Fairview, Pa.

Paul served his country with great pride as private first class in the U.S. Army during World War II, and was stationed in France, Czechoslovakia and Germany during the War of Occupation.

Paul married Esther Jane Saylor of Bruin, in 1950, and they resided happily in Fairview until Esther's death in 1971.

Paul was a member of St. Peter's Reformed Church for 45-plus years, faithfully serving his Lord in many capacities. More recently, he attended East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City, where he gave much time and energy to Habitat for Humanity while there.

Paul worked at Sonneborn Sons/Witco Chemical Corp. for 42 years, and retired in 1989.

He was an avid deer and coon hunter and loved to shoot. He enjoyed many years of hunting and shooting with his children and grandchildren.

Paul remains a hero to his surviving children, Larry R. of Englewood, Colo., and Paula Sentgeorge of Lancaster, Pa.; his five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his siblings, Darrell Daubenspeck of Boyers, Margaret Schnell of Fairview, Carl Daubenspeck of Petrolia, Wilma Schnell of North Washington, Pa., and Sandra Howells of Midlothian, Va.

Paul married Dorothy Fitzgerald of Grove City in 1975. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Also surviving are three stepchildren, Mark Koenig of New York, N.Y., Paul Koenig of Solon, Ohio, and Patty Kelly, now residing in Hungary; and five step-grandchildren.

In addition to his first wife and second wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anita "Faye" Wulff.

DAUBENSPECK - The family of Paul Daubenspeck Jr., who died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, will receive friends for visitation from 10:45 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the parlor of East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday at the church.

Burial will take place in Bear Creek Cemetery, Petrolia.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cunningham Funeral Home, Grove City.

Memorials can be made to the .

Please visit







