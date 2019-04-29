Paul Dennis Braho, 67, of Butler passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
Born Feb. 2, 1952, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Paul and June Dittmer Braho.
He was a Vietnam era veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Paul graduated from Case Western Reserve University with a degree in computer engineering.
He owned Braho Automation in Butler.
He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Gibsonia.
Paul is survived by his wife, Christine Marie Sparks Braho, whom he married Aug. 5, 1972; four children, Lura Barnhart and her husband, Chad, of Portersville, Mamie Boggs of Butler, Noble Braho of Sharon, and Philip Braho of Butler; a son-in-law, Mike Gross of Butler; one sister, Karen Reed and her husband, Don, of Sharon; and five granddaughters, Mercedes, Asiah, Kendra, Braelyn and Alexcia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Ken, Dave and Raymond.
BRAHO - Friends of Paul Dennis Braho, who died Friday, April 26, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethany Lutheran Church, 5155 Pioneer Road, Gibsonia, with Pastor Michael Krentz officiating.
Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Creation Research Society at www.creationresearch.org/donate, or Bethany Lutheran Church, 5155 Pioneer Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044,
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 29, 2019