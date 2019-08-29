Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. Miller. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul E. Miller, 84, of Chicora passed away on Tuesday at his home.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1934, to Theodore W. Miller and Mary G. Smith Miller.

Paul graduated from Butler High School in 1952.

He worked on his parents' dairy farm for most of his life, even while holding down a full-time job. He worked at Armco Steel for 43 years, retiring from the electric repair shop in 1993.

Paul was a devout member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Carbon Center, a member of the Knights of Columbus, and volunteered regularly at both the church and school. He was a lifetime member of the RC Men's Club.

Paul loved camping, hunting, gardening, and shooting the breeze with his buddies. His last several years were devoted to caring for his beloved Mamie.

Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary M. Miller, whom he married July 2, 1955; and his sister, Jane Goehring of Beaver.

In addition, he was blessed with five daughters, Brenda Wolfe, Cindy (Wayne) Clark, Julie (Paul) Stowitzky, Carol (Ray) Mitch and Beth (Walt) Skibicki; 16 grandchildren, Christopher (Chrissy) Wolfe, Melissa (John) Ruiz, Sara (Emerson) Goncus, Nick (Libby) Mainhart, Tim Mainhart, Ashlee Mainhart, Grant Clark, Megan (Brad) Hodder, Justin (Ashley) Krause, Corey Stowitzky, Ted Mitch, Jeff (Christie) Mitch, Tom (Sarah) Mitch, Amy Mitch, Neal (Stephanie) Skibicki and Harley Skibicki; and 19 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sylvester and Barbara Green; his sister, Betty Baptiste; his daughter, Carol Mitch; and his son-in-law, Paul Stowitzky.

MILLER - Friends of Paul E. Miller, who died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Carbon Center. The Rev. Matt McClain will officiate.

Interment will follow in St. Wendelin's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Wendelin School Mueller Fund, 211 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, PA 16002.

