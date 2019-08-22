Butler Eagle

Paul E. "Buck" Murray (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul E. "Buck" Murray.
Service Information
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA
16201
(724)-545-9464
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Bauer Funeral Home
515 N McKean St
Kittanning, PA 16201
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul E. "Buck" Murray, 72, of Worthington died Sunday.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1946, in Callensburg, Pa., to Elmer and Clara (Kriebel) Murray.
MURRAY - Friends of Paul E. "Buck" Murray, who died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Friday at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.
To leave an online condolence visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Vietnam War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.