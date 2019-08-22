Paul E. "Buck" Murray, 72, of Worthington died Sunday.
He was born on Sept. 9, 1946, in Callensburg, Pa., to Elmer and Clara (Kriebel) Murray.
MURRAY - Friends of Paul E. "Buck" Murray, who died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Friday at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paul's name to Mechling-Shakley Veterans Center, 1413 State Route 268, Cowansville, PA 16218.
To leave an online condolence visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019