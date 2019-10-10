Paul F. Davis, 77, of Harmony passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Grove at Harmony.
Born Oct. 31, 1941, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Richard A. Davis and Sadie M. Foltz Davis.
Paul was Presbyterian by faith. His father, the late Rev. Richard A. Davis, served as the pastor of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Harmony from 1949 until 1963.
He was a graduate of Zelienople High School and Garfield Business College.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.
He was an avid baseball card collector and enjoyed the Pirates and the Steelers. He was a good athlete.
Paul will be remembered as a quiet man, who was very much looking forward to going to Heaven. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his brother, Tom Davis and his wife, Sally; his sister, Esther Suzanne Remaley and her husband, Richard; his nephew, Donald and his wife, Margie, and their children, Stephanie, Brodie and Brett; his niece, Darla and her husband, Shane, and their son, Nicholas; and his other nieces and nephews, Beth, Tammy, Laura and David.
DAVIS - Friends of Paul F. Davis, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, will be received from 2 p.m. until the time of his funeral service at 4 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. Peggy Suhr-Barkley and the Rev. Timothy Dawes co-officiating.
Paul will be laid to rest at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Middle Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to Calvin Presbyterian Church, 415 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
