Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul F. Eck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Born Sept. 30, 1960, in Butler, he was the son of Darl R. and Josephine G. (Marchiori) Eck.

Paul was a 1978 graduate of East Brady High School.

He entered the work force and held many interesting jobs throughout his career. He was employed for some time with the Carpenters Union, Moonlight Mushroom, worked at the dialysis unit at ACMH and most recently, was a personal chauffeur for a Pittsburgh physician.

Paul was a former East Brady councilman and the former East Brady mayor.

His varied interests made him a fascinating person to all who called him a friend.

He enjoyed music and traveling to music festivals, gardening, foraging for mushrooms, classic car collecting and playing trivia at local establishments.

He is survived by his stepdaughter and light of his life, Lexi Armstrong of Summerville, S.C.; one brother, John Eck of East Brady; an uncle, Bob (Ann) Marchiori of Brockport, Pa.; and an aunt, Judy Marchiori of Brockport.

Paul is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

ECK - According to his wishes, there will be no services for Paul F. Eck, who died Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.

To view or express condolences, please visit



Paul F. Eck, 59, of East Brady died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at his home.Born Sept. 30, 1960, in Butler, he was the son of Darl R. and Josephine G. (Marchiori) Eck.Paul was a 1978 graduate of East Brady High School.He entered the work force and held many interesting jobs throughout his career. He was employed for some time with the Carpenters Union, Moonlight Mushroom, worked at the dialysis unit at ACMH and most recently, was a personal chauffeur for a Pittsburgh physician.Paul was a former East Brady councilman and the former East Brady mayor.His varied interests made him a fascinating person to all who called him a friend.He enjoyed music and traveling to music festivals, gardening, foraging for mushrooms, classic car collecting and playing trivia at local establishments.He is survived by his stepdaughter and light of his life, Lexi Armstrong of Summerville, S.C.; one brother, John Eck of East Brady; an uncle, Bob (Ann) Marchiori of Brockport, Pa.; and an aunt, Judy Marchiori of Brockport.Paul is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.ECK - According to his wishes, there will be no services for Paul F. Eck, who died Thursday, April 16, 2020.Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, East Brady.To view or express condolences, please visit www.buechelefuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close