Paul Gene Angert passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in his home in South Carolina.

He was born Dec. 20, 1929, in Butler, to Victor Angert and Ruby (Ritter) Angert-Grossman.

He was one of six brothers and sisters. His brothers include his twin, John D. Angert, Victor C. Angert and Robert L. Angert; and his sisters, Veda Regis, Helen Keagle and Doris Mae Angert.

Paul married Leona (Rodgers) Angert in 1951 and had two children, Karen Sue Michael and Paul Gene Angert II.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Rocky, Ryan and Raylene Michael, and Paul III and MacKenna Angert; and seven great-grandchildren.

Paul was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Company D of the 112th Infantry 28th Division.

He was an American Legion lifetime member.

After leaving the service, he partnered with his twin brother and opened Kraus Bakery in Butler. He accepted a job at Butler Area Sewer Authority and worked for over 30 years, then retired as the chief operator.

Paul was an avid golfer, bowler (700 club and rolled GH 299) and played horseshoes. He loved to go on fishing trips, hunting in Boyers, and boating in East Brady. He also enjoyed vacationing on the beaches in New Jersey and Maryland with his family. He loved reading the Bible, then sharing his thoughts with others.

He was a good man, a real good man.

ANGERT - A church service for Paul Gene Angert, who died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler. Come and rejoice the time and life experiences we shared together.







