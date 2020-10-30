Paul George Nemeth Jr.,72, of Portersville, formerly of Wexford passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
Born Aug. 3, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Paul George Nemeth Sr. and Mary Grace Doerr Nemeth.
Paul was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Wexford.
He enjoyed shooting, and he had a keen interest in history books about war.He loved riding horses from his childhood days, and shared that with his children. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 41 years, Gail Kernan Nemeth, whom he married on Feb. 3, 1979; his children, Danielle (Sean) Berglund of Portersville, and Nathan (Amy) Nemeth of Mars; his grandchildren, Bella, Madi, Kylie, Cheyenne, Sierra and Cody; his siblings, Judy (Gary) Kingerski of Portersville, Phyllis (Tex) Weston of Ingomar, Linda Windish of Wexford, and Gerard(Patty) Nemeth of Columbus, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
NEMETH - Friends of Paul George Nemeth Jr., who died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sundayat Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, with the Rev. Father John P. Gallagher officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.