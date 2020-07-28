1/1
Paul Gerard Bush
1960 - 2020
Paul Gerard Bush, 59, of Butler passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Butler, and was the son of the late Paul and Roselyn (Romett) Bush.
Paul graduated from Butler High School in 1979. He then graduated from Robert Morris University with a communications degree.
He retired from Butler County Community College in 2019 after almost 35 years, and continued on as a lifetime member of the Alumni Association.
Paul was known for having a great sense of humor and enjoyed guitar, music and casinos.
Above all else, he loved being a grandfather.
He was the father of Matt Bush; the brother of Daniel Bush, Geralyn (Eric) Werner and Karen (Daniel) Snyder; and the grandfather of Zadyn.
Paul is also survived by his stepmother, Louise Bush; his nieces and nephews; and his cousins.
BUSH - Arrangements will be held privately for Paul Gerard Bush, who died Sunday, July 26, 2020, and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Butler County Community College Education LLC.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jul. 28, 2020.
