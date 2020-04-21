Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Howard Dimit, 71, of Franklin Township, Butler County went peacefully to his heavenly home April 19, 2020, in the loving care of Autumn Grove Nursing Home of Harrisville.

He was born April 24, 1948, in Butler, to Howard Raymond Dimit and Betty (Altman) Dimit.

Paul grew up working on and selling cars and continued doing that throughout his life.

Paul graduated from Butler High School in 1966.

Ace Motors was the name of his father's business, and Paul proudly used that name and was often called "Ace." Later in life, that love of work went into restoring and selling older golf carts.

Paul enjoyed hunting and passed that on to his son, Jeff. His best days were spent at the Generic Hotel and Lady Luck camps, chasing the "elusive" white tail deer with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, but what he did best was to bait everyone's hook.

Paul was the best fixer. Our saying was "It's OK, Pappy can fix it." He was his daughter, Jen's, forever "Prop Man," building and doing whatever needed done.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Diane Marie Benninger, whom he married May 31, 1968. They were high school sweethearts and loved each other dearly.

Also surviving are two children who were his pride and joy, Jeffery A. (Charity) Dimit of Slippery Rock, and Jennifer A. Dimit of Butler; four grandchildren, whom he "loved so much it hurt," Davis C., Zachary N., Nyomin K. and Savanah R.; and his sister, Bernice Scott.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Carol Ann Gerrua; and his brother, James Raymond.

Paul was a member of Zion Baptist Church and he was so faithfully served by Pastor Tom Meling.

He will be missed by his extended family and friends.

DIMIT - The family of Paul Howard Dimit, who died Sunday, April 19, 2020, will have a private funeral service at Smith Funeral Home of Slippery Rock

The family is also planning to hold a public memorial service at a later time at Zion Baptist Church, to be led by the Rev. Thomas Meling. It will be announced in the Butler Eagle.

Interment will be at Mount Chestnut Cemetery, North Road, Butler.

Memorial contributions can be made to Autumn Grove, Activities Fund, 555 S. Main St., Harrisville, PA 16038.



