Paul Humes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Humes, 66, of Mars, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late William "Bucky" (Nancy) Humes and Irene Humes.
Paul enjoyed gun collecting, gun shows, motorcycles, swap meets and tinkering with his Harley.
He was known to be a "Jack of All Trades."
Paul was the devoted husband to Lois (Nedimyer) Humes; and the father of William (Lauren McGregor) Humes and Timothy (Melissa) Humes.
He was the brother of Jim Humes and Janet Lott; and the grandfather of Timmy, Nanci and William.
He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Bob Casile; and his feline companion, Bobby.
Paul was preceded in death by his stepsister, Robin Hixon.
HUMES - The services for Paul Humes, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will be held privately.
Arrangements have been entrusted to SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd.
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4042
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved