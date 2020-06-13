Paul Humes, 66, of Mars, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was born Sept. 8, 1953, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late William "Bucky" (Nancy) Humes and Irene Humes.
Paul enjoyed gun collecting, gun shows, motorcycles, swap meets and tinkering with his Harley.
He was known to be a "Jack of All Trades."
Paul was the devoted husband to Lois (Nedimyer) Humes; and the father of William (Lauren McGregor) Humes and Timothy (Melissa) Humes.
He was the brother of Jim Humes and Janet Lott; and the grandfather of Timmy, Nanci and William.
He is also survived by his lifelong friend, Bob Casile; and his feline companion, Bobby.
Paul was preceded in death by his stepsister, Robin Hixon.
HUMES - The services for Paul Humes, who died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, will be held privately.
Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.