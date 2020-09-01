1/1
Paul J. Bliss III
1974 - 2020
Paul J. Bliss III, 46, of Cranberry Township passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving wife and children.

Born Feb. 9, 1974, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Paul J. Bliss Jr. and Lorraine Cichanowicz Rauluk.

Paul was an avid writer and specialized in writing screenplays for movies.

He enjoyed cheering on his Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins.

Paul was a big music fan and played guitar. He had a keen interest in space and astronomy. He loved his family and especially loved family vacations at the beach and playing baseball with his youngest, Carter.

Paul will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his family and his friends.

Paul leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Bliss, whom he married on March 21, 2000; his children, Caitlin, Shawn, Natalie and Carter Bliss; his sisters, Tracey (Jeff) Bliss Fantini and Lindsay (Oscar) Bliss Raab; and his two nieces and three nephews.

BLISS - Friends of Paul J. Bliss III, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Andrew Double officiating.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
Funeral services provided by
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-776-6610
