Butler Eagle

Paul K. Staley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul K. Staley.
Service Information
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA
15139
(412)-828-3535
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paul K. Staley, 51, of Slippery Rock passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was the dear son of Donna Holmes and the late James Staley.
He was the husband of Robyn Staley; father of Maria, Angela and Gina Staley; grandfather of Zachary and Alexis; grandson of Mabel Grosse and the late James Grosse, Elmer Staley and Della Staley; and the brother of Shelly Klemick.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing, and motorcycles.
His family meant everything to him.
STALEY - Friends and relatives of Paul K. Staley, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will be received during a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.
A brief time of remembrance will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.