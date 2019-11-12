Paul K. Staley, 51, of Slippery Rock passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
He was the dear son of Donna Holmes and the late James Staley.
He was the husband of Robyn Staley; father of Maria, Angela and Gina Staley; grandfather of Zachary and Alexis; grandson of Mabel Grosse and the late James Grosse, Elmer Staley and Della Staley; and the brother of Shelly Klemick.
Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing, and motorcycles.
His family meant everything to him.
STALEY - Friends and relatives of Paul K. Staley, who died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, will be received during a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.
A brief time of remembrance will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2019