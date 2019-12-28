Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul L. Peffer Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kinsey-Volz Funeral Home 114 West Spring Street Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-3171 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul L. Peffer Sr., 92, of Zelienople, passed away Friday morning in Passavant Retirement Community with family by his side.

Born Aug. 10, 1927, in Renfrew, he was the son of the late John and Sara Hartzell Peffer.

Paul was a member of Grace Church of Harmony.

He retired from Robinson Industries in Zelienople, after 38 years of service.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

He was a member of American Legion Post 325 in Cowansville.

Paul enjoyed gardening. He also enjoyed traveling after his retirement.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Don and Irvin Peffer.

Paul is survived by three daughters, Beverly (Leo) Achesinski of Butler, Lynn Peffer of Harmony and Mary Peffer of Wexford; three sons, Paul (Leslie Miller) Peffer Jr. of Pittsburgh, Keith Peffer of Koppel and Alan (Bonnie) Peffer of Connoquenessing; two sisters, Helen (Jay George) Deer of Allison Park and Della Marshall of Connoquenessing; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

PEFFER - Private visitation for Paul L. Peffer Sr., who died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople.

Services will follow with Pastor Freda Snyder of Passavant Retirement Community officiating.

He will be laid to rest in Brownsdale Cemetery.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the food cupboard, the library or the donor's favorite charity.

