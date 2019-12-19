Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Patrick Swain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Patrick Swain, 83, of Henderson, Nev., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Paul was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Kittanning to Walter P. Swain and Margaret S. McCarren Swain.

Paul was a graduate of Butler Senior High School Class of 1955, and the University of Pittsburgh Class of 1959.

After college, he served in the U.S. Air Force from May 10, 1960, until Feb. 28, 1967. Paul was stationed at many bases throughout his military career, however, his favorite stories to retell came from his time at Thule Air Base in Greenland.

He was a dedicated businessman and in later years, was a successful financial planner.

Paul and his loving wife of 31 years, Mary, had a zest for travel and a passion for golf and enjoyed doing both all over the world. The travels Paul loved the most were to family gatherings, where he always made everyone feel great about being there.

Paul was a giving and compassionate man. His loving and caring ways will live on in the hearts of his family and his always happy smile will never be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Henderson, Nev.; his sisters, Peggy (John) Cassello of East Hartford, Conn., Jeannie (Doug) MacLachan of Columbus, Ohio, and Rita (Lee) Kriley of Albuquerque, N.M.; his brothers, Bill (Maureen) Swain of Bluffton, S.C., and Dave Swain of Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Mary Leah, (also known as Sister Mary Timothy) Swain, and Rose Marie (Ed) Hogan.



