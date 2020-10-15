1/1
Paul R. Rudish
1939 - 2020
Paul R. Rudish, 80, of Oak Road, Chicora, passed away early Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020, at Concordia in Cabot.

Paul was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Fairview. He was the son of the late Paul and Florence Duespohl Rudish.

He graduated in 1957 from Fairview Township Karns City High School and attended LSU in New Orleans.

He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served his country from 1957 to 1963.

He retired in 1998 from Witco Chemical Co. in Petrolia as a laboratory technician following more than 38 years of service.

Mr. Rudish was a life member of the Fairview/Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, golfing and, most especially, traveling with his wife and attending the activities of his grandchildren.

Paul is survived by his wife, Diane Coleman Rudish, whom he married at the Petrolia Presbyterian Church on July 27, 1968.

Also surviving are two children, Erika Rudish of Port Republic, Md., and Michelle L. Shaw and her husband, Chris, of St. Marys; two grandchildren, Britney and Sydney Shaw; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Naomi and John Brenneman of Butler; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pauline Corbett and Jean Corbett; as well as his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Ruby Coleman.

RUDISH - Friends of Paul R. Rudish, who died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City.

A funeral service will follow at noon from the funeral home with the Rev. David Perry, pastor of the Fairview/Petrolia Evangelical Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Old Annandale Cemetery near Boyers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Karns City Regional Ambulance, P.O. Box 21, Petrolia, PA 16050.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.




Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
OCT
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hile Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hile Funeral Home
128 Main St
Karns City, PA 16041
(724) 756-0075
