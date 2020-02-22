Paul S. Cypher Sr., 76, of Butler passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Born in 1943, in Butler, he was the son of his late parents, Howard and Mary Cypher.
Known as the "Mayor of Becker Road," Paul loved hunting, the outdoors and his trade as an electrician.
He was honorably discharged as a lance corporal with the U.S. Marine Corps in 1966, after actively serving his country for four and a half years.
Paul was the loving husband of Janine (Barnes) Cypher, and the father of Paul S. Cypher Jr.
He is also survived by three sisters and a brother.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
Paul's family would like to offer a very special thanks for the care he received at Butler Memorial Hospital and by Good Samaritan Hospice.
CYPHER - All services will be private for Paul S. Cypher Sr., who died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020