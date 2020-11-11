1/1
Paul S. Shriver Jr.
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul S. "Paulie" Shriver Jr., 61, of Basking Ridge, N.J., formerly of Butler, passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J.

Born Jan. 25, 1959, in Washington, Pa., he was the son of the late Paul S. Shriver Sr. and Deanna Boring Sasse.

He was employed in the water utility industry.

A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Paulie treasured his beloved friends in the veteran community and considered them family.

He is survived by three siblings, Sherrie Riddle of Ormond Beach, Fla., Tiffany Fundark and her husband, Ron, of Butler, and Oscar Sasse Jr. of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother and birth father, Paulie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Oscar Sasse Sr., who raised him from the age of four.

SHRIVER - Services were private for Paul S. "Paulie" Shriver Jr., who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

A celebration of life will take place in 2021.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

The family requests memorial donations to American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved