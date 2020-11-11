Paul S. "Paulie" Shriver Jr., 61, of Basking Ridge, N.J., formerly of Butler, passed away Sept. 30, 2020, at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, N.J.
Born Jan. 25, 1959, in Washington, Pa., he was the son of the late Paul S. Shriver Sr. and Deanna Boring Sasse.
He was employed in the water utility industry.
A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Paulie treasured his beloved friends in the veteran community and considered them family.
He is survived by three siblings, Sherrie Riddle of Ormond Beach, Fla., Tiffany Fundark and her husband, Ron, of Butler, and Oscar Sasse Jr. of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother and birth father, Paulie was preceded in death by his stepfather, Oscar Sasse Sr., who raised him from the age of four.
SHRIVER - Services were private for Paul S. "Paulie" Shriver Jr., who died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
A celebration of life will take place in 2021.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to American Legion Post 117, 413 S. Main St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.