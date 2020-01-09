Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Taggart. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Service 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Harrisville United Methodist Church 301 S. Main St. Harrisville , PA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Harrisville United Methodist Church 301 S. Main St. Harrisville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Taggart, 94, of Harrisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

Born on May 26, 1925, in Slippery Rock, Worth Township, he was the son of William John Taggart and Bertha Viola Moore Taggart.

Paul graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1943.

He married Katherine Jane Thompson on Sept. 12, 1947, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2012.

Paul served in the U.S. Army in Manila, Philippine Islands.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 393 in Slippery Rock, and was a member of the Post 6231 in Slippery Rock.

He began his career as a yard clerk at the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, and retired in 1985 after 36 years of service as the last freight agent of the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad.

In addition, Paul served as the Mercer Township Butler County tax collector from 1961 until 1997.

Paul was a member of many civic organizations including the F&AM Lodge 603 of Grove City, of which he served as chaplain for many years, Mound Royal Arch Chapter 212 in Greenville, of which he served as Most Excellent High Priest for 1991, Sharon Council 48 of Greenville, Past Commander of Mount Calvary Commandery 67 in Greenville, Associate Grand Prelate of the General Commandery of Knights of Templar of PA, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle Consistory, Legion of Honor, Valley of New Castle in New Castle, Sovereign Order of Knights Preceptor, New Castle High Twelve Club 767, and Antioch Conclave of Red Cross of Constantine in New Castle.

He was a former member of the Slippery Rock AARP, of which he served as past president, and several other Masonic organizations.

He was an active member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church, where he served as secretary/treasurer of the men's Sunday school class and was on the board of trustees for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Dorothy Jane "Dee" (Raymond) Thompson of Slippery Rock; his sister, Lucille Fergus of Slippery Rock; his companion, Glenda Eakin of Grove City; his grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Castor, Kristin Castor, Sarah Thompson, Megan (Ryan) Gercken and Ryan Thompson; and his great-grandchildren, Camryn Gercken, Keira Gercken, Carson Castor and Riley Castor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; a daughter, Patricia Kay Castor; a son-in-law, David E. Castor; a sister, Eleanor Smith; his brothers, Arthur, Clarence and Clair Taggart; and his grandson, Michael Paul Thompson.

TAGGART - Friends of Paul Taggart, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

A Masonic service will be held immediately following the visitation at 9 p.m. at the funeral home.

Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, with the Rev. Ken Miller, the Rev. Willard Morse and the Rev. Jeff Canter officiating.

Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.

Memorial contributions may be given to Harrisville UMC Blanket Ministry or Harrisville Volunteer Fire Co., 313 E. Mercer St., Harrisville, PA 16038.











Paul Taggart, 94, of Harrisville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Orchard Manor in Grove City.Born on May 26, 1925, in Slippery Rock, Worth Township, he was the son of William John Taggart and Bertha Viola Moore Taggart.Paul graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1943.He married Katherine Jane Thompson on Sept. 12, 1947, and she preceded him in death on Feb. 3, 2012.Paul served in the U.S. Army in Manila, Philippine Islands.He was a member of the American Legion Post 393 in Slippery Rock, and was a member of the Post 6231 in Slippery Rock.He began his career as a yard clerk at the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad, and retired in 1985 after 36 years of service as the last freight agent of the Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad.In addition, Paul served as the Mercer Township Butler County tax collector from 1961 until 1997.Paul was a member of many civic organizations including the F&AM Lodge 603 of Grove City, of which he served as chaplain for many years, Mound Royal Arch Chapter 212 in Greenville, of which he served as Most Excellent High Priest for 1991, Sharon Council 48 of Greenville, Past Commander of Mount Calvary Commandery 67 in Greenville, Associate Grand Prelate of the General Commandery of Knights of Templar of PA, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of New Castle Consistory, Legion of Honor, Valley of New Castle in New Castle, Sovereign Order of Knights Preceptor, New Castle High Twelve Club 767, and Antioch Conclave of Red Cross of Constantine in New Castle.He was a former member of the Slippery Rock AARP, of which he served as past president, and several other Masonic organizations.He was an active member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church, where he served as secretary/treasurer of the men's Sunday school class and was on the board of trustees for many years.Survivors include a daughter, Dorothy Jane "Dee" (Raymond) Thompson of Slippery Rock; his sister, Lucille Fergus of Slippery Rock; his companion, Glenda Eakin of Grove City; his grandchildren, Eric (Emily) Castor, Kristin Castor, Sarah Thompson, Megan (Ryan) Gercken and Ryan Thompson; and his great-grandchildren, Camryn Gercken, Keira Gercken, Carson Castor and Riley Castor.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Katherine; a daughter, Patricia Kay Castor; a son-in-law, David E. Castor; a sister, Eleanor Smith; his brothers, Arthur, Clarence and Clair Taggart; and his grandson, Michael Paul Thompson.TAGGART - Friends of Paul Taggart, who died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.A Masonic service will be held immediately following the visitation at 9 p.m. at the funeral home.Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, with the Rev. Ken Miller, the Rev. Willard Morse and the Rev. Jeff Canter officiating.Interment will be at Crestview Memorial Park, Grove City.Memorial contributions may be given to Harrisville UMC Blanket Ministry or Harrisville Volunteer Fire Co., 313 E. Mercer St., Harrisville, PA 16038. Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.