Paul W. Davis, 76, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
He was born April 5, 1943, to Margaret (Crispen) Davis and Wilson Davis.
He married Barbara Fennell on Jan. 15, 1962, in East Butler.
Paul was a retired self-employed masonry contractor.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and bird watching.
He is survived by his son, Paul W. Davis Jr. of Butler; his daughter, Deborah D. Pettit of Butler; his son-in-law, Linden S. Pettit of Butler; his grandsons, Tyler, Ryan W. and Christopher A. Pettit, all of Butler; and his sister, Margaret Eppinger of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; and a sister.
DAVIS - There will be no public visitation for Paul W. Davis, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
A private Christian service will be celebrated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 24, 2019