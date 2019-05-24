Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Davis. View Sign Service Information Ball Funeral Chapel 600 Dunster Street Pittsburgh , PA 15226 (412)-343-1506 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul W. Davis, 76, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

He was born April 5, 1943, to Margaret (Crispen) Davis and Wilson Davis.

He married Barbara Fennell on Jan. 15, 1962, in East Butler.

Paul was a retired self-employed masonry contractor.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and bird watching.

He is survived by his son, Paul W. Davis Jr. of Butler; his daughter, Deborah D. Pettit of Butler; his son-in-law, Linden S. Pettit of Butler; his grandsons, Tyler, Ryan W. and Christopher A. Pettit, all of Butler; and his sister, Margaret Eppinger of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; and a sister.

DAVIS - There will be no public visitation for Paul W. Davis, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

A private Christian service will be celebrated.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.



Paul W. Davis, 76, of Butler passed away on Wednesday at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.He was born April 5, 1943, to Margaret (Crispen) Davis and Wilson Davis.He married Barbara Fennell on Jan. 15, 1962, in East Butler.Paul was a retired self-employed masonry contractor.He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and bird watching.He is survived by his son, Paul W. Davis Jr. of Butler; his daughter, Deborah D. Pettit of Butler; his son-in-law, Linden S. Pettit of Butler; his grandsons, Tyler, Ryan W. and Christopher A. Pettit, all of Butler; and his sister, Margaret Eppinger of Butler.He was preceded in death by his parents; his four brothers; and a sister.DAVIS - There will be no public visitation for Paul W. Davis, who died Wednesday, May 22, 2019.A private Christian service will be celebrated.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. Published in Butler Eagle on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close