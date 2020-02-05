Paul W. Hershey, 69, of Latrobe died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Wilkinsburg, and was a son of the late Paul W. Hershey and Dorothy (Stevick) Hagan.
Before his retirement, he worked at St. George Crystal in Jeannette.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era and was a member of American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Griffin) Hershey; three daughters, Pauline Boyce and her husband, Michael, Mickey Hilty and her husband, Will, and Michelle Wallace and her husband, James; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dean Hershey and his wife, Rhonda.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Ann Tonini; and two sisters, Phyllis Aller and Catherine White.
HERSHEY - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Paul W. Hershey, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity, Pa., is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020