Paul W. Hershey, 69, of Latrobe died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home.He was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Wilkinsburg, and was a son of the late Paul W. Hershey and Dorothy (Stevick) Hagan.Before his retirement, he worked at St. George Crystal in Jeannette.He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam era and was a member of American Legion Post 243 in West Sunbury.He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann (Griffin) Hershey; three daughters, Pauline Boyce and her husband, Michael, Mickey Hilty and her husband, Will, and Michelle Wallace and her husband, James; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dean Hershey and his wife, Rhonda.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Ann Tonini; and two sisters, Phyllis Aller and Catherine White.HERSHEY - A memorial service will be held at a later date for Paul W. Hershey, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Pleasant Unity, Pa., is assisting with arrangements.Please visit www.bachafh.com