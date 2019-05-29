Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul W. Schmidt Sr.. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul W. Schmidt Sr., 82, of Sarver passed away on Fridayat the Orchards of Saxonburg.

Born Aug. 17, 1936, at the family farm on RD 2 in Sarver, he was the son of Andrew Wolfgang Schmidt and Elma Wetzel Schmidt.

Paul was in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He worked at the Villa Vista Trailer Court for Bill Kennihan Sr. until the age of 66.

He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver.

He enjoyed woodworking, yard work and spending time with his family.

Surviving are his son, James D. "Butch" Schmidt of Sarver; his daughters, Debra A. Schmidt Rager of Cabot, and Kathy Schmidt of Sarver; six grandchildren, Paul Schmidt III,Tamzan Schmidt, Madison Rager, Tristan Schmidt,Hannah Rager and Karlee Schmidt; one brother, James Schmidt of Sarver; and four sisters, Helen Skrabac of Everett, Wash., Dorthea Harvey of Sarver, Betty Shulik of Saxonburg, and Suzie Wise of Butler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Alice Schmidt; his son, Paul W. "Sonny" Schmidt Jr.; two brothers, Louis and Donald Schmidt; and a sister, Sarah.

SCHMIDT - Friends of Paul W. Schmidt Sr., who died Friday, May 24, 2019, will be received from 6 to 7:30 p.m.Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursdayat the funeral home.

Please visit







