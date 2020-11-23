Paul W. "Windy" Young, 79, of Zelienople, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Township.
Born April 30, 1941, in New Sewickley Township, he was the son of the late Roy K. Young and Alma Fogel Young.
Windy graduated from Freedom High School in 1959. He married Geri Gettman on June 24, 1961, and, together with their children, have run Young's Custard Stand for the last 52 years.
He proudly served with the Zelienople Fire Department for over 25 years.
Windy and his "bowling buddies" traveled all over the United States over the last 45 years for ABC Tournaments.
He was a member of the Unionville American Legion Post 512 and the Harmony Moose Lodge 957. He was also one of the original founders of the Pennsylvania Snowseekers Snowmobile Club. In his free time, Windy enjoyed riding his Can-Am Spyder motorcycle.
Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 59 years, Geri Gettman Young; his children, Paul W. "Rusty" Young of New Brighton and Michelle (Steve) Podlaski of Cranberry Township; his grandchildren, Carli (Tanner) Gilchrist, Samantha Young and Tyler and Katie Podlaski; his brothers, Leroy (Twila) Young, Eugene (Carol) Young and Woodrow (Rose Marie) Young; his sister-in-law, Beverly Kradel; and several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Young - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all funeral services for Paul W. "Windy" Young, who died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, were held privately.
He will be laid to rest privately at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Harmony-Zelienople Fire District, 543 Main St., Harmony, PA 16037, or to the ALS Association: Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
