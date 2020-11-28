1/1
Paul William Benson
1991 - 2020
Paul William Benson, 29, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 19, 1991, in McCandless Township, he was the son of Jeffrey Raymond Benson and Lynn Ann Himmelwright.
Paul loved the outdoors and especially loved his motorcycle, dirt bikes and his quad. He loved attending the races at Lernerville. He was a Golden Glove boxer.
While in rehab, Paul discovered his talent to be a barber. Paul will be remembered as a good-hearted man who loved people and who lived for the day. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother Lynn Ann Himmelwright of Butler; his father, Jeffrey Raymond Benson of Harmony; his brother, Marc Himmelwright of Butler; his maternal grandmother and stepgrandfather, Sally (Regis) Russo of Harmony; his maternal grandfather, Gary Himmelwright Sr. of Connoquenessing; his uncles and aunts, Gary (Colleen) Himmelwright Jr. of Zelienople, Markette Himmelwright of Pittsburgh, William Benson of Pittsburgh, Leann Benson of Harmony and Shawn Benson of Zelienople; and many cousins, great uncles and aunts.
Paul was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Virginia Benson.
BENSON - Friends of Paul William Benson, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
Additional visitation will be at from 5 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30 the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. John Seth officiating.
Donations may be made in Paul's honor to the donor's choice with a preference toward addiction recovery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
